Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Bihar’s four seats, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi to try their luck

The first phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha elections begins on Thursday morning at 7 am. Among the 20 states that goes to polls is Bihar. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Gaya, Jamui, Nawada and Aurangabad, the four constituencies of Bihar that go to polls in the first phase. In the four seats, as many as 44 candidates are in the fray.

The four constituencies will have 7,486 polling booths with adequate central para military forces, Bihar Military Police and Special Armed Police deployed there to check any untoward incidents. As many as 45,000 polling personnel have been deployed for the election process.

Among the more prominent names that are trying their luck are Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan who is contesting from Jamui who will be contesting against his predecessor RLS’s Bhudeo Chaudhary, who was earlier with the JD(U). Chaudhary had won the seat in 2009 on an NDA ticket.

Altogether nine candidates, including a woman Vishnu Priya of little-known outfit Bahujan Mukti Party, are in the fray for the reserved seat where their fates will be decided by 17.09 lakh electors.

Gaya will witness former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi trying his luck to enter the Lok Sabha. Manjhi has been a several time MP. The main contestant against Manjhi will be JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar. Gaya has a total of 16.99 lakh voters.

Nawada will see a direct contest between two rookies - RJD’s Vibha Devi, who will contest against LJP’s Chandan Kumar. Vibha Devi is the wife of MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav. Chandan Kumar is the brother of dreaded 1990s gangster Suraj Bhan Singh who later turned politician. BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh is the sitting MP, however, for this Lok Sabha election he has been moved to Begusarai.

Sitting MP Sunil Kumar Singh will be looking to come back for a third term from Aurangabad. His primary challenger will be HAM’s Upendra Prasad.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 05:48 IST