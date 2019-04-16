Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi says Nyay will undo BJP’s ‘injustice’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying the latter was the “chowkidar” (guard) for ‘select industrialists’ and claimed the opposition party’s flagship poll promise of an assured monthly income of Rs 6,000 for the poorest sections could be implemented without denting the economy.

Speaking at a rally in western Maharashtra’s Nanded, Gandhi kept up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Rafale defence deal and said challenged the PM to a debate.

“Tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as common name?” Gandhi asked. Nirav Modi is a fugitive diamantiare who is accused in a multi-crore bad debt case while Lalit Modi is a former Indian Premier League administrator who is accused of financial irregularities.

Gandhi also said the Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme was a fitting reply to the anyay (injustice) by Modi. “The scheme will help revive the Indian economy which has become sluggish due to demonetisation and the Goods and Service Tax (GST). Demonetisation and GST have taken away money from the pockets of the poor and small traders. Congress’s NYAY scheme will ensure Rs 72, 000 per annum or Rs 3.60 lakh in five years in the accounts of five crore families in the country.”

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini Monday termed Gandhi’s remark undignified and claimed that it was an insult to a particular section of society.

The Congress’s Maharashtra unit president Ashok Chavan is contesting from Nanded, one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls in the second phase on April 18. This was the only rally addressed in Maharashtra by Gandhi for the second phase. In a rally in the city last week, Modi had alleged the Congress wanted to burden the middle class to woo the poor.

Addressing a rally in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi accused PM Modi of giving away public money to industrialists.

“Narendra Modi is stealing public money and giving it to industrialists,” he said.

Claiming that the PM had lied to the people of the country while campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when he promised to give every Indian Rs 15 lakh of black money, he said, “The Prime Minister promised that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in everyone’s bank account but not one person got a single penny.”

The Congress president also attacked Modi for wasting public money on promoting himself.

