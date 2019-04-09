Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ‘Initiatives of Modi, Raje led to progress’, says Dushyant Singh

Dushyant Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting the parliamentary elections from the seat for the fourth consecutive time. He is banking on development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raje to win Lok Sabha polls again. In an interview with the HT, Dushyant said he another LS term would help him pursue further development of his constituency. Excerpts:

What are the high points of your current tenure?

The national highway from Jhalawar to Kota was in a dilapidated condition and only the foundation stone had been laid for the Parwan Dam project. Under the initiatives of Modi and Raje governments, Kota-Jhalawar NH (52) was four-laned and 80-km stretch was made cement-concrete. Financial sanctions were sought and work on the Rs 7000 core Parwan Dam started in my tenure which will irrigate and provide drinking water to the villages of Kota, Jhalawar and Baran districts.

My efforts led to translocation of tigers to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR), reinstatement of opium cultivation licences to farmers in Jhalawar, Baran and Chittorgarh which were cancelled under former Congress regimes.

One thing you wished to do as the Member of Parliament but could not do and why?

Although our efforts led to rehabilitation of tigers and development at MHTR, we could not start ecotourism activities on time due to a public interest litigation; the PIL delayed rehabilitation of tigers and thereby ecotourism. Ecotourism at MHTR will not only improve economic indicators of the Hadoti region but also provide employment to the locals in hotels and tourism activities. Ecotourism will also enable the locals to become part of the ecology of Hadoti.

Why people should re-elect you?

Voters have seen the development of Jhalawar and Baran districts which were considered backward once. Now one can easily see the difference. Thermal power plants, railway lines, train stoppages, airport construction, Jhalawar medical college and hospital, Parwan Dam and other development projects have taken place in the last 2 decades.

The initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s have led to the development of Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency. I should get another term for not only pursuing further development of my constituency but also hand another tenure to PM Modi.

How was your experience in parliament?

Now I have spent 15 years in a row in parliament which has improved my knowledge about parliamentary democracy and its procedures. I learnt a lot on how standing committees work, budgets are sanctioned, issues are raised, and about common man’s issues and parliament’s functioning. However, the current tenure in parliament was special when I got the opportunity to witness functioning of the PM Narendra Modi and his government.

What you have to say on your performance as Member of Parliament and your dependence on Modi charisma for victory in another term?

It was the leadership of Modi and Raje which facilitated development and infrastructural projects in Jhalawar constituency.

I would seek vote from the people of my constituency on the development works carried out by PM Modi and former CM Raje; people would vote for development.

Like every other BJP candidate, I want to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 15:25 IST