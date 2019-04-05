Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah to address rallies
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Saharanpur and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Friday.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Friday in support of the party’s candidate Dolly Sharmain Ghaziabad, while BJP chief Amit Shah will addressing rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to sit on protest over IT raids on TDP candidates
The Congress supporters and party workers believe that Priyanka’s visit would bolster the prospects of their candidate and will also unite the party. The party unit members said western UP in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia is also likely to hold a rally, tentatively on April 7, in Dhaulana, which is part of Ghaziabad parliamentary seat.