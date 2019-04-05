Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah to address rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Saharanpur and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Friday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Friday in support of the party’s candidate Dolly Sharmain Ghaziabad, while BJP chief Amit Shah will addressing rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam.

Follow LIVE updates here:

10.20 am IST Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to sit on protest over IT raids on TDP candidates Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to sit on protest in Vijayawada over reported IT raids on TDP candidates and supporters



