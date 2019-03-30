Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Many former bureaucrats, cops in poll fray in UP

After making their presence felt in the corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh by dint of their administrative and planning capabilities, a numbers of retired bureaucrats and police officers are all set to test political waters by contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The list includes former IAS officer Vijay Shankar Pandey who is ready to contest from Ayodhya as his own Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) candidate. He has served as additional chief secretary in the state and as the secretary while on deputation with the Centre.

He was the district magistrate at Faizabad immediately after the disputed structure’s demolition during the Ram Mandir agitation in 1992.

Former civil servant Ram Bahadur, once considered close to BSP chief Mayawati, is also trying his luck as the Nagrikta Ekta Party candidate from Gonda after the seat went to the SP as part of the BSP-SP alliance.

He has also served as a DM of Gonda. He contested 2014 polls as the BSP candidate from Mohanlalganj seat but lost.

Similarly, former IPS officer Kush Saurabh has entered the poll fray from Bansgaon seat as a Congress candidate. He has served in many districts of Purvanchal region of the state during his service period.

Even CL Verma, the former personal secretary to BSP minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui, is vying to contest from Mohanlalganj (reserved) seat this time as a BSP candidate. He is presently in-charge of the Mohanlalganj seat for his party.

“The trend is not new in UP. In the past also, former bureaucrats like PL Punia, IP Aron, Devi Dayal, Rai Singh, Om Pathak and former PCS officer Baba Hardev Singh besides retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, former principal secretary RP Shukla and CMO Dr PK Rai among others have contested parliamentary and assembly elections in the state, though just a few managed to taste victory,” said Prof MP Dube, noted political analyst and former vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj.

Those who emerged successful include PL Punia who won from Barabanki Lok Sabha seat and served as MP from 2009 to 2014.

“However during his service, he was always seen as a confidante of BSP chief Mayawati,” added Dube, who is a former professor of political science at Allahabad University (AU).

Former DGP Brijlal was also seen to be close to Mayawati but joined the Congress just like ex-DG Vijay Singh who too was close to her but opted for Congress to join politics.

“List of successful ex-bureaucrats also includes Tapendra Prasad, former IAS officer who has served as a minister of state in SP government in UP,” Dube said.

