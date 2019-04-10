Lok Sabha elections 2019: Maval’s candidate Barne is worth Rs102.33 crore

Parth Pawar’s opposition in Maval is the Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne, whose election affidavit, submitted with his nomination papers on Tuesday, listed property owned by him worth Rs 102.33 crore, with investments mainly in land. Barne also listed Rs4.16 lakh taken as a loan with allied investments in co-operative banks and credit societies.

Barne is the sitting MP from the Sena and as far as education goes, failed his Class 10. Barne also has three police cases registered against him.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:34 IST