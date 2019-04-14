Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mumbai South residents invite candidates for face-to-face chat ahead of D-Day

With a little over two weeks to go for the elections and candidates campaigning in full swing, some residents of south Mumbai have invited candidates from Mumbai South constituency for an in-person chat to hear out their plans for the area.

The residents of this area have been organising such meetings with candidates before every general election for over 10 years now. Four residents’ associations -- the Napean Sea Road Citizens’ Forum, the Carmichael Road Citizens’ Committee, Altamount Road Area Citizens’ Committee and the Peddar Road Residents’ Association -- have organised the meeting in the last week of April, just before Mumbai goes to polls on April 29.

Ashok Batra of Altamount Road Area Citizens’ Committee said, “We are very clear about the agenda. It will not be political. We want the conversation to be truly educational.” At least 400 residents will attend the meeting. Topics such as the candidate’s plan for south Mumbai, coastal road project (which is opposed by some groups of residents), functioning of Parliament and pension for MPs, are on the agenda.

Milind Deora (Congress) and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena), the main candidates in Mumbai South, welcomed the idea. Deora said, “I enjoy discussing issues around elections with residents. I am looking forward to some of the debates and seek that other societies and associations adopt this democratic practice.”Sawant said, “This will be a good chance to connect with residents. When I receive the invitation formally, I will attend the event.”

