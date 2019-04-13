Lok Sabha elections 2019| No to Kirit Somaiya, yes to Manoj Kotak: BJP’s pick gets Sena support

After threatening to contest as an independent if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives Kirit Somaiya a ticket, Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut has released a public video expressing support for the BJP-Sena’s new candidate Manoj Kotak in Mumbai North East constituency.

In the video released this week, Raut has asked everyone to ensure Kotak, who replaced Somaiya, wins with a huge margin. “Don’t fall prey to any misunderstanding and see to it that the BJP-Sena alliance is strengthened,” the MLA from Vikhroli said.

The Vikhroli Assembly segment falls under Mumbai North East constituency.

Earlier in March, Raut had said that if the BJP gives Somaiya a ticket, he will go ahead and file his nomination as an independent. The BJP and Sena have been at loggerheads for the past five years and the alliance is said to have upset many local workers and traditional voters.

Another Sena MLA from Bhandup, Ashok Patil said, “If our leader (Uddhav Thackeray) has taken a decision (of alliance) then it is our duty to abide by what he says.”

Two of the six Assembly segments under the Mumbai North East constituency are held by the Sena. The Maharashtrians form a major chunk (46%) of voters in the constituency.

Shiv Sainiks had opposed Somaiya’s candidature owing to his comments against Thackeray.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 03:05 IST