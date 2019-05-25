Lok Sabha elections 2019: Over 90% candidates in Haryana lost security deposit

As many as 203 out of 223 candidates (91%) in Haryana lost their security deposit in the Lok Sabha elections, according to election commission of India (ECI)’s official website.

All the 10 candidates of Indian National Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party-Loktantra Suraksha party (LSP) alliance forfeited their deposits. In Jannayak Janata Party- Aam Aadmi Party alliance, all candidates except Hisar nominee Dushyant Chautala lost their deposits. Besides, 173 candidates contesting as independents and representing parties having no base in Haryana lost their security.

Interestingly, former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a Congress ticket from Hisar, also failed to save his security in his debut election.

At 27, Sonepat saw the highest number of candidates losing their deposits. In all 10 seats, except the winners and runners-up, all the remaining contenders forfeited their deposit at each seat.

To save security deposit, which was ₹25,000 for general candidate and ₹12,500 for scheduled caste nominees, the candidate will have to achieve one-sixth (16.67%) of the total polled votes in the constituency.

Dr Anant Ram, a retired political science professor, said a large number of independents end up losing their security because voters don’t want independents at all.

“The political parties should take special care and caution while selecting candidates who possess few qualities that voters want in a member of parliament. Otherwise the electorate will not hesitate from punishing them. This will help the parties select the better candidates during the next election,” Ram added.

Bigwigs bite the dust

Haryana’s AAP state president Naveen Jaihind, who was contesting from Faridabad, polled only 11,112 votes and forfeited security deposit. The two other AAP nominees also lost their security.

The INLD’s Sirsa nominee and sitting MP Charanjeet Rori and Abhay Chautala’s younger son Arjun Chautala , who is contesting from Kurukshetra also lost their deposits.

Significantly, Dushyant Chautala’s younger brother and JJP Sonepat nominee Digvijay Chautala also lost his security deposit.

