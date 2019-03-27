Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi likely to address 12 rallies in Rajasthan, says BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “likely to hold” 12 ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies as part of the BJP’S campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

Care has been taken to plan rallies in constituencies of union ministers and at places where the PM did not campaign during the assembly elections, said the party officials.

The state BJP unit has sent a list of possible venues for the PM’s public meetings. The rallies will cover 2-3 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and in 2014 the BJP won all the seats.

BJP media incharge Vimal Katiyar said the PM’S programme is yet to be finalised by the party high command, but he is likely to hold 12 Vijay Sankalp rallies in the state.

The rallies are planned in Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Karauli-dholpur, Pali, Barmer, Jalore-sirohi, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Jodhpur. Since the PM had addressed a rally in Jodhpur during the assembly elections, he could address a public meeting in Pokran this time. In that event, BJP national president Amit Shah may hold a rally in Jodhpur.

There is strong possibility Modi will address rallies in Jaipur City and Jaipur Rural constituencies, which are seen as BJP’S stronghold. However, the party high command will decide on dates for the rallies taking into account the PM’S campaign schedule in other constituencies around the country.

Modi has already held two Vijay Sankalp rallies in Rajasthan. The first was in Tonk on February 23 and the second was in Churu on February 26, immediately after the Balakot air strikes.

This time around the party is facing a challenge to retain the seats. The state government is headed by the Congress, which won the assembly elections.

BJP officials said special attention is being paid to constituencies of four union ministers and PM’S will address public meetings to shore up support in their constituencies.

The union ministers - Jodhpur MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pali MP PP Chaudhary have been fielded again by the BJP despite some opposition.

Modi had held 13 rallies in the state during the assembly elections. These were held at Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Beneshwar Dham in Banswara, Kota, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur, Sumerpur in Pali and Nangal Pyari in Dausa.

