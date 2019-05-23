Lok Sabha elections results 2019: PM Modi tweets ‘India wins yet again’ after BJP’s big victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday saying ‘India wins yet again’ after his Bharatiya Janata Party was leading ahead in 345 seats as votes were being counted for the Lok Sabha elections.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Many more rounds of counting will happen, but as leads mirrored projections by many exit polls that predicted a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a big win, the Sensex soared to the 40,000-mark for the first time ever.

Soon after it became clear that the BJP was set to come back for another term, the PM’s colleagues took to Twitter to wish him, leading the charge was Sushma Swaraj. She congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the people on the BJP’s “big victory” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the win “historic” and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “astute” leadership and party chief Amit Shah’s “dynamism”.

A major contribution to the BJP’s mega performance today has come from the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which the party had swept in 2014 but lost to the Congress in assembly elections recently

World leaders from Benjamin Netanyahu to Shinzo Abe too chipped in congratulating PM Modi on his big win.

“Sincerely greetings to you, my friend @Narendramodi, for your impressive victory in the elections!,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew and Hindi.

“The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world’s greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel and lead it to new heights,” he tweeted.

