Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will today address rallies in Karnataka, ahead of polling for 14 constituencies on April 18, when the southern part of the state will vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting in Karnataka was split between two phases, the second and third, and the two leaders will be addressing constituencies in the southern region over the course of the day.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting against the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance across the 28 seats in the state.

While Prime Minister Modi will address rallies in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Gandhi will address public meetings in Kolar, Chitradurga and Mysuru.

The BJP has won a majority of seats in the state over the past three Lok Sabha polls, a trend that the coalition is attempting to reverse. While Gandhi has taken aim at the central government in his speeches, Modi has acccused the coalition of being inept and has claimed repeatedly that a vote for the coalition will ensure a “Mahamilawat Sarkar” at the Centre, similar to the one in the state.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 11:13 IST