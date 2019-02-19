Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today, where he will address a public meeting and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 2,900 crore, BJP leaders said.

Modi will also visit the Sant Ravidas temple on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti and lay the foundation stone of Ravidas Janmasthali (birthplace) area development project. As part of the project, a grand park will be constructed with a statue of the seer, the leaders said on Monday.

The prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at Babatpur at around 9 am on Tuesday. He will head straight to Diesel Locomotives Work (DLW) to flag off an electric locomotive converted from a diesel engine, the leaders said.

From there, he will head to the Sant Ravidas temple to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement.

A senior police official said security has been tightened in and around the places which will be visited by the prime minister.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 07:13 IST