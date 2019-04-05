Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to file nomination papers on Apr 10, 11 respectively

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on April 10, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file hers from Rae Bareli on April 11, said a Congress leader.

Sitting Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, Rahul has already filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Amethi Congress unit had earlier requested Rahul to consider contesting election from a Lok Sabha seat in south India too.

Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently reviewed the preparations being made for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for both the seats. Priyanka Gandhi has been leading the campaign for both the leaders in the past elections too.

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered to be the Congress bastions. The BJP has fielded Union minister Smriti Irani again from Amethi while Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, who recently switched to the BJP, has been made a party candidate against Sonia Gandhi.

“We will ensure victory of both the leaders with a larger margin this time,” said a Congress leader.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:09 IST