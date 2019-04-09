Lok Sabha elections 2019: RLSP MP Ram Kumar Sharma floats his own faction

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, a constituent of the opposition’s Grand Alliance Bihar, suffered a setback on Monday as sitting MP Ram Kumar Sharma floated his own faction and lambasted the party’s founder Upendra Kushwaha for allegedly ignoring committed workers while distributing tickets.

The Sitamarhi MP, who has been the party’s “chief whip” in the Lok Sabha and chairman of the parliamentary board, made the announcement, saying, “I will write to the Election Commission to recognize RLSP (Ram Kumar Sharma) as a separate group.”

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:55 IST