Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam joins SP, may file papers on Thursday

Poonam is likely to file her nomination papers from a prominent seat in the state on April 18, according to party officials.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 17, 2019 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The party’s Twitter handle also carried a picture of Poonam Sinha joining the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple, who is an MP from Kannauj(AFP File)

Actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday.

“Poonam Sinha has joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP leader Dimple Yadav in Lucknow,” the party wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The party’s Twitter handle also carried a picture of Poonam joining the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple, who is an MP from Kannauj. Poonam is likely to file her nomination papers from a prominent seat in the state on April 18, according to party officials.

Shatrughan, a former BJP MP, joined the Congress on April 6, and will contest from the Patna Sahib constituency. Shatrughan had visited SP headquarters along with former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha last October. The visit fuelled speculations that he may join the SP.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 01:31 IST

