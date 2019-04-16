Lok Sabha elections 2019: To generate Nyay buzz, Congress plans worker outreach

To ensure the maximum outreach for its poll promise of Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) or minimum income guarantee scheme in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has asked its workers to create awareness among voters about the scheme.

According to a Congress functionary familiar with the development, the party has used its project Shakti, an online platform to connect with workers across the country, to disseminate information about Nyay.

Last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised a minimum income guarantee scheme or Nyay if his party came to power in the Lok Sabha polls. Under this scheme, Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month will be transferred to bank accounts of women members of the country’s 20% (or 50 million) poorest families.

Congress leaders have termed it a game-changer in the ongoing elections with Gandhi himself calling it a final assault on poverty.

Through Shakti, Congress workers will be given complete information about the scheme so that they can explain it in detail to voters.

Apart from Nyay being the key element of its manifesto, the party also coined its campaign slogan based on the scheme.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the slogan “Ab hoga Nyay” not only alludes to the minimum income guarantee scheme but encompasses justice to all the sections of the society.

Soon after Gandhi’s announcement after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi on March 25, party spokespersons fanned out to different state capitals to address press conferences on the issue.

Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had first suggested the term ‘Nyay’ as an acronym for Nyuntam Aay Yojana (minimum income guarantee scheme) at the CWC meeting in Ahmedabad on March 12. It was decided the suggestion would be discussed in the next CWC meeting and finally incorporated in the Congress manifesto.

The Congress functionary quoted above said while the scheme has become a talking point in urban centres and towns, it was yet to “create the required buzz” in rural areas.

When asked how the party planned to ensure maximum outreach of the scheme, Congress general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scinda said media would be extensively used for the purpose.

“Through the fourth pillar of democracy. That is the most robust way to do that. Relationships are all about communication. Media is the most effective carriage to take across any political party’s content and for that matter today’s the Congress party’s content. We need to take this to grassroots in India and that process is underway,” he said.

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot also said the proliferation of social media and internet is so much that the people not only know about ‘Nyay’ but understand it as well.

Congress leaders have repeatedly claimed the scheme – that is expected to cost the public exchequer about Rs 3.6 lakh crore -- is doable and the party has shown its commitment to poverty eradication by implementing schemes such as MNGREGA, Bharat Nirman, Rajiv Gandhi Gram Vidyutikiran Yojana apart from Rs 72,000 crore farm loan waiver that was done by the United Progressive Alliance government.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 07:15 IST