Lok Sabha elections 2019: Was astrology behind delay in cabinet formation? PM Modi’s dig at KCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the nearly three-month long delay in formation of his government’s cabinet and said that it was possibly because of the chief minister’s keen interest in astrology.

Addressing a rally in Mahbubnagar, he said that the people were watching what KCR was doing after he got the mandate to form the government in the state.

The PM said that KCR had not shown the same haste in forming his cabinet as he had while conducting the elections.

“He took three months to form the government. Perhaps astrologers had advised him for early elections. Were the same astrologers also responsible for stalling the formation of the cabinet?” the PM said at the rally.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, is said to have a strong belief in astrology and is known to offer prayers before all important events. It is believed that he waited for more than three weeks to let “inauspicious period” pass before naming his cabinet’s ministers.

In his address, Modi said KCR’s move to hold early elections in the state had caused a lot of unnecessary expenditure. “KCR was responsible for the wastage of so much money by going in for separate elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Who is bearing this burden?,” he said.

Modi said that the astrologers had advised KCR to conduct early elections in the state the astrologers had predicted that “Modi will outshine him”.

“Tell us, who will decide Telangana’s future, the people or the astrologers?,” he asked.

Saying that no matter whether the elections were held in April on in May, PM Modi said, “TRS would have lost.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 15:40 IST