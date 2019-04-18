Lok Sabha elections 2019: With 2.74L more registrations, Thane now has 63L voters

More than 2, 74, 000 new voters enrolled themselves since February in the supplementary voters’ list this year by the Thane district election commission. This increase will ensure more than 63 lakh voters from across the district can now cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 29.

Most of the new voters are from the Owala-Majiwada constituency, where many voters from the plush Ghodbunder complexes have got themselves registered in the past few months.

An officer from the election department informed, “Until April 13, we received a whopping 4,87,080 registration forms from residents across the district for new registration, change of constituency and deletions among others. Of these, we enrolled 2,74,557 new voters in the supplementary voters’ list. We have also deleted 65,967 names from the list.”

Now, the total people who can cast their votes in the district is 63.01 lakh.

The officer added, “There are 24,903 voters from Owala- Majiwada constituency, 22,986 from Kalyan Rural and 22, 688 from Kalyan West. We will publish the final Assembly-wise list and bifurcation of men and women voters by the end of this week.”.

Sagar Gajare, 30, a resident of Waghbil said, “The monsoon last year was a nightmare for commuters who were stuck in traffic for over five hours daily to commute to and fro from office to home. Bad roads and long queues at the toll plazas were the main reason. Despite constant protests, none of the politicians were interested in resolving our problems. We have thus decided to get ourselves enrolled and vote to bring about change.”

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 04:37 IST