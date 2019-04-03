Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to hold interactive session with Pune students on April 5

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will host a dialogue with city students on Friday, April 5 ). Rahul will be in Pune on Thursday, April 4, as well, part of his two-day Maharashtra tour.

Rahul Gandhi’s personal team visited the city to make the necessary arrangements for the leader’s public interaction, neither involving the state or the city Congress units.

Congress leader and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam is involved in framing Rahul’s programme in the city. Students from Bharati Vidyapeeth and other colleges have been invited for the interaction. Sources said that Rahul will come in from Nagpur on Thursday evening .

The venue of the interaction is not yet confirmed, but Laxmi Lawns in Hadapsar is being spoken about as the likely place. Everything is finalised, but Rahul’s team is keeping the details completely confidential for the moment. Congress leaders in the city claim that Priyanka Gandhi is also planning to visit Pune for a public rally this month, though no one was willing to confirm the same.

