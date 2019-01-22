‘Misleading people’: Congress’s Anand Sharma attacks PM Modi on Rafale, jobs

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ‘Make in India’ scheme, saying what should have been made in India is not being made in India.

“The ‘Make in India’ is a sham. What has he made in India? Rather, the thing that was to be made in India is not being made in India — the Rafale fighter jet by HAL — via transfer of technology. And the big statue of the great freedom fighter, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel,” Sharma said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Referring to the PM as the “principal propagandist of the country”, Sharma accused Modi of misusing government resources and machinery for his party’s agenda and to attend political parties. Saying that the PM’s speeches were full of vitriol, Sharma said that he had repeatedly undermined the dignity of his office with his speeches.

He is the first PM in the histroy of the republic who is full of vitriol towards the opposition parties particulary the Congress. He is the first PM with the distinction of dragging the political discourse to the gutter level,” Sharma said.

Sharma accused the prime minister of “misleading the people of India”.

Sharma said, “If one has to go by his claims, India became recognised only after he became PM. If he is to be believed, India made achievements in food production to space sciences to manufacturing only after Modi became the PM. There are questions to be asked of the PM. If his claims on manufacturing are true, how come we are losing jobs and not creating jobs.”

Sharma said that if Modi is to be believed, then the country was recognised by the world only after he became the prime minister. “If he is to be believed, then India was recognised as a space power only after he became the PM. But the Chandrayan had left for the moon and Mangalyan was already on its way to Mars before he became the PM,” Sharma said.

Sharma listed out numbers and said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s industrial production had fallen and jobs had been destroyed.

“The CMIE report said 1.10 crore jobs were destroyed. Public and private investments have fallen by 7 percentage points during Modi’s tenure. I challenge him to deny or contradict.

The gross fixed capital formation, or the creation of new industrial capacities remains in the negative. Not only that, it’ll be a miracle that by the time the Modi government departs, if they leave the Indian merchandise exports where we left it in 2014,” Sharma said.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:16 IST