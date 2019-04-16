Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Azam Khan ‘Mogambo’, cops file FIR

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi became the latest political leader to fall foul of the poll code this election season with the Uttar Pradesh police registering an FIR against him on Tuesday for making ‘derogatory comments’ against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The FIR has been registered against Naqvi under Section 125 (promotion of enmity between classes in connection with elections) of the Representation of People’s Act.

On Monday, while addressing a rally in Shahbad locality in Rampur, Naqvi had said that this (election) is a fight between a ‘nayak’ (a hero, in this case Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and a gang of `khalnayaks’ (gangsters).

In an indirect reference to Azam Khan who is the SP candidate from Rampur, Naqvi had said that the people of Rampur will give a befitting reply to the `Mogambo’ who did not know how to respect women.

“Ek Mogambo Rampur me hai jo mahilaon ka apmaan kar raha hai…Desh usko sazaa zarror dega (There is a Mogambo in Rampur who is insulting women. The country will punish him),” he had said.

Mogambo was a fictional villain played by the late Amrish Puri in the 1987 Bollywood blockbuster Mr India.

The Election Commission on Monday banned Khan from campaigning for 72 hours. He has also been issued a notice by the National Commission for Women for his derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada who is the BJP candidate from Rampur.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of MK Gupta, divisional magistrate of Shahbad in the Shahbad police station.

“In a satirical reference to the SP candidate of Rampur (Azam Khan), Naqvi referred to him as Mogambo which could create disharmony and promote enmity,” the complaint said.

