My son was PM Modi’s personal choice from Hisar: Union minister Birender

Union steel minister Birender Singh on Wednesday said his son Brijender was the personal choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah as the party nominee from Hisar constituency.

Brijender, an IAS officer from Haryana cadre, has applied for voluntary retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Launching the campaign for Brijender, the BJP minister said he was passing on the baton to his son and assured that he will work for the welfare of the constituency. “The maximum margin of the win should be from Uchana segment in Hisar Lok Sabha seat because this is our ancestral area,” he said.

“I fought a political battle for the betterment of the area for 47 years. Now my son will carry forward the mission to work for you all,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Brijender said he was not aware that his father would have to pay a heavy price by submitting resignations from his posts on his taking the first step in politics. He said he had entered politics to serve all with full humility and dedication.

Earlier in the day, Brijender visited Rohtak and paid homage to his great grandfather Chhotu Ram’s memorial before launching the campaign.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:27 IST