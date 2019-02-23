Narendra Modi in Rajasthan live updates: Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmir, Kashmiris, says PM Modi in Tonk

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Rajasthan so as to take forward BJP’s poll campaign.

PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Tonk and Jaipur.

3:05 pm IST Time to test if Pak PM keeps his word: PM Modi “As per the protocol, I had called up the new prime minister of Pakistan to congratulate him. I said that we have fought enough, so now let’s join hands to eradicate poverty and let’s fight against illiteracy. He had said that he’s a pathan’s child and so he never lies. However, now is the time to test how he keeps his word,” sai PM Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk.





2:57 pm IST Some people here still speak Pakistan’s language: PM Modi “It upsets me that some people living in the country speak the language of Pakistan. These are the people who went to Pakistan and said “do anything, but remove Modi from power,” these are the people who could not give an answer to those who led the terror attack in Mumbai” said PM Modi in Tonk.





2:53 pm IST Kashmir sarpanchs made sure no schools are destroyed: PM Modi “I had told the sarpanchs in the Kashmir Valley, to please make sure that no schools are burnt in the acts of terrorism in Kashmir and they promised me they would not let any schools be burnt, even if that comes at the cost of sacrificing their lives. Now, I am proud to say that no school in the Kashmir Valley has been destroyed in the past two years,” said PM Modi.





2:45 pm IST Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmir, Kashmiris: PM Modi “Our fight is for Kashmir, it is not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. We have given the forces a free hand to hit back. Our fight is against terrorism. We won’t keep quiet, we know how to crush terrorism,” said PM Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Tonk.



