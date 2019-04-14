NDA, UPA cheated Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said “Modi won’t get another term” while addressing three election meetings in Kishanganj in favour of his party’s lone nominee in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman, who is in the fray from Kishanganj, the only Lok Sabha constituency in the state where Muslims are in majority, constituting over 56% of the electorate.

Making blistering attacks on both NDA and UPA for showing abysmal apathy towards development of Seemanchal, Owaisi said “These alliances have done nothing for the development of the region and its people” and alleged “They have only cheated in the name of politics.”

He reiterated “Our lone agenda is to develop Seemanchal which has remained backward since Independence.” He blamed secular parties to play politics over secularism.

“We are here to change your continuous plight at the hands of these leaders who have been neglecting one tenth of Bihar’s population sine Independence” AIMIM chief said.

AIMIM chief while canvassing for votes for his only nominee in Bihar Akhtarul Iman addressed three election meetings-at Pothia, Thakurganj and Bahadurganj on Saturday.

Owaisi has been regular visitor of Seemanchal in general and Kishanganj in particular for the last five years. Kishanganj has about 56% Muslims divided into two factions-Surjapuri and Kulhaiya. Surjapuri.

Owaisi’s visit is believed to have assumed immense political importance especially in the wake of the demise of two big Muslim leaders of Seemanchal in quick succession- Md Taslimuddin a five-time MP from Purnia, Kishanganj and Araria and two-time MP Maulana Asrar-ul Haque from Kishanganj seat died in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“Here Muslim needs a strong leader like Taslimuddin and Maulana and Owaisi can suitably replace them” a Muslim leader of Congress party in Kishanganj said while admitted “AIMIM has slowly but steadily succeeded in gaining grounds in Seemanchal.”

In 2015 assembly election AIMIM had fielded its six candidates in Seemanchal for the first time; however, the party could not win any seat even its state chief Akhtarul Iman now contesting Kishanganj LS seat had lost his Kochadhaman assembly seat in 2015 to JD-U’s Mujahid Alam.

Meanwhile AIMIM nominee Akhatarul Iman also known as ‘Owaisi of Bihar’ is in triangular contest with Congress party’s nominee Dr Md Javed and JD-U’s Mahmood Asraf.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 09:35 IST