2019 Lok Sabha polls: Mumbai North East has most candidates in city

A total of 156 candidates are in the fray from the six constituencies in the city that will go to polls on April 29. The Mumbai North East topped the list with 33 candidates, followed by 30 in Mumbai South Central. There are 22 candidates in Mumbai North, 27 in Mumbai North West, 27 in Mumbai North Central and 17 in Mumbai South.

Veteran Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sanjay Dina Patil filed their nominations on Tuesday, the last day for the fourth phase.

Patil, who filed his nomination in Mulund, held a rally with a huge number of Congress and NCP workers from the Raje Sambaji maidan. The Mumbai North East candidate was also joined by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders from the constituency. The Raj Thackeray-led MNS has been campaigning for Patil in this constituency. The former MP was accompanied by senior Congress leader Milind Deora, former MLA Charan Singh Sapra and NCP’s Mumbai head Sachin Ahir and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Sena veteran Gajanan Kirtikar, who is contesting from North West, too, held a massive rally.

Across Maharashtra, 500 nominations were filed for the 17 seats that will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. The last day for withdrawal of papers is April 12.

