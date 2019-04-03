One-of-a-kind ‘voter awareness park’ to come up in Vikas Sadan complex

In a move aimed at increasing voter awareness and educating people about the electoral process, the district administration has decided to create a one-of-its-kind voters park in the city within the Vikas Sadan complex. Work on creating park started four days ago and it is expected to be inaugurated by the end of next week.

Envisaged as a waste-to-wonder area, the park is being modelled on the lines of the Rock Garden of Chandigarh and will also serve as a resource centre for citizens.

A technology park, inaugurated in 1998, was earlier located at the site, but fell into disrepair over the years and was abandoned. Ahead of the upcoming elections, the administration decided to renovate the area and create a voters’ park in its place.

“We realized that there was no similar park on these lines across the country. The idea is unique and the park can motivate more people to enroll themselves and vote. We plan to build structures from reclaimed waste and simultaneously create voter awareness,” additional deputy commissioner Imran Raza said.

The park will have three dummies made from waste which will give visitors a glimpse of the voting process. A model of the electronic voting machine (EVM), voter verifiable paper audit (VVPAT) machine, and another structure—an inked finger—will be installed.

“This will give voters the chance to visually familiarize themselves with these machines. We will also play election jingles to motivate young citizens. Additionally, recorded audio messages that impart information on the voting process and elections will be played on speakers,” Raza said.

The park will also have an information centre where which visitors will be able to seek any information about the voting process.

Spread over roughly 5,000 square feet, the park will have a boundary of flowers and around 1,500 saplings will be planted in it.

“The walls of the park are being done artistically and even dead trees in the area are being turned into objects of art,” said Anupoju Viswanath, head of a consultancy firm that is working on the project.

