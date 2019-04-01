PM Modi corners Congress, grand alliance over NC’s PM for J-K pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday demanded to know from the Congress and the grand alliance parties if they supported National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s reported pitch for a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi referred to Omar Abdullah saying “we want a situation where J&K has a separate Prime Minister.” He demanded that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ leaders come clean on the issue and clarify if they supported Abdullah’s comments.

On the vexed Kashmir issue against the background of BJP leaders favouring abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah had mentioned about J&K having a separate Prime Minister years ago and restoring it to protect the state’s identity.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 20:02 IST