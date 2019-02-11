PM Modi in Vrindavan, Greater Noida today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vrindavan and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to take part in events associated with an NGO and the Union ministry of petroleum.

In the holy town of Vrindavan, Prime Minister Modi will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus marking the three billionth meal by NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme — to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Akshaya Patra, funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation, which works with the government on midday meal schemes. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Mathura lawmaker Hema Malini will also join Modi at the event.

Modi will also address the inaugural session of PETROTECH 2019, the 13th international oil and gas conference and exhibition organised by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

“Today, will inaugurate @Petrotech2019 and address the inaugural session of the conference. #PETROTECH2019 brings together leading stakeholders of the oil and gas sectors. This conference will enhance investments in India in the oil and energy sectors,” he posted on Twitter.

The three-day event, from February 10 to 12, will showcase the recent market and investor friendly developments in India’s oil and gas sector. More than 95 energy ministers from different countries and 7,000 delegates from around 70 countries are expected to be part of PETROTECH 2019.

The event will have an exhibition spread over 20,000 square metres at India Expo Mart with 13 country pavilions and around 750 exhibitors from over 40 countries, with exclusive areas on the Make in India and Renewable Energy theme.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 10:08 IST