PM Narendra Modi retains Varanasi seat with 4.8 lakh margin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 21:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI photo)

Modi won the Varanasi seat by 4,79,505 votes, an Election Commission update on poll results said here.

In the 2014 general elections, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes against his nearest rival, Aam Admi party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

While Prime Minister Modi got 6,74,664 votes, Shalini Yadav got 1,95,159 votes. Congress candidate Ajay Rai secured third position, polling 1,52,548 votes.

PM Modi’s votes share stood at 63.62 per cent against Yadav’s 18.4 percent and Rai’s 14.38 per cent.

There were 26 candidates in the fray from Varanasi, but a total of 4,037 electors voted for none and pressed the NOTA (non of the above) button on EVM.

First Published: May 23, 2019 20:35 IST

