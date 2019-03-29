PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Sarab’ acronym draws UP Opposition ire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the acronym SARAB for the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, advising people to stay away from it, just as they would from sharab (liquor), sparking a political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the PM used the acronym, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that the teleprompter that Modi uses for his speeches has revealed the reality.

“Those who feed hatred don’t even know the difference between sarab and sharaab. Sarab is a mirage; like the dreams the BJP showed the people that never reached fruition. Now with a new election, they (BJP) are making more empty promises,” Yadav said.His point was that the PM meant to say sarab, but instead said sharaab.

Interestingly, while the SP chief said that the word Modi mistook for sharaab (liquor) was actually sarab (mirage), the BSP chief Mayawati targeted Modi for referring to the SP-RLD-BSP alliance as sarab.

“The PM asking people to stay away from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, comparing it with sharaab and saying it wasn’t healthy of course means he has lowered the dignity of his high office. It also reflects his fear and frustration over the alliance besides exposing his casteist mentality,” Mayawati said.

RLD leader Anil Dubey also attacked Modi, saying one who didn’t know the difference between ‘sarab’ and ‘sharaab’ was lecturing the people over the futility of alliance.

“Actually the word ‘sarab’ also means deceit in which BJP excels. It also shows the desperation of Modi,” Dubey said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s adviser Mrityunjay Kumar said, “Sarab refers to the deceit, bluff and lies which is reflected in this story,” Kumar said tagging an old news story titled “Baap se jehreela hai beta” where Mayawati targeted “Akhilesh Yadav describing him as even more poisonous than his father.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 09:29 IST