PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived in Ghaziabad to take stock of the arrangements being made for the March 8 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath said Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects cumulatively worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the state.

Adityanath said Modi will, during his trip to UP, visit Kanpur and Ghaziabad and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects in the cities besides those in Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Over the last 57 months, Adityanath said, the country has seen two sides of Modi. “One is aimed to benefit and uplift lives of poor, farmers, youth and other deprived classes with the help of different works and policies. The other side of his shows how to reply to enemies. This has been shown effectively by the central government under PM Modi,” he said.

CM Adityanath was referring to the recent air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26 in Balakot area of Pakistan across the LoC. The “non-military” action was aimed against the terrorist training camps claimed to be run by the banned outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad.

During his visit on March 8, Modi will lay foundation stones for various projects, including inauguration of 9.6km Metro extension and regional airport terminal for operating the regional flights from the Hindon airbase, worth Rs 32,000 crore. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the start of regional rapid transit system project which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

“The PM will lay foundation stone and inaugurate project worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in UP. These include projects worth Rs 70,000 crore in Kanpur. He will also lay foundation stone for Metro projects in Agra and Kanpur besides inaugurating the phase II of the Lucknow Metro. It is after nearly 283 years that area development and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi) will be taken up,” said the chief minister. The PM will also hold a rally, he said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 05:05 IST