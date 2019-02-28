PM Narendra Modi video conference live updates: Our aim is to make India 3rd largest economy in the world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing about one crore people through what the BJP has said will be the “world’s largest video conference” as part of the ruling party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election scheduled in April-May this year.

Party president Amit Shah will attend the programme “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot” programme from the Delhi state BJP office, the statement added. All chief ministers and cabinet ministers of the BJP-ruled states are also expected to participate in the programme besides the party’s office bearers.

The party claimed that Modi’s address will reach approximately 10 crore people across various digital platforms.

Follow live updates here:

1:25 pm IST “Mahamilavat” only to save Congress: PM Modi “The combination of ‘mahamilavat’ is only to save the Congress. That is why the Congress is going to any extent to join hands with its former rivals against BJP. This alliance comprises people who did not even want to look at each other before this,” said PM Modi.





1:15 pm IST PM Modi confident of NDA’s success in southern India On being asked about the scope of BJP in South India, PM Narendra Modi said that he was confident about NDA’s success in southern India.





1:08 pm IST BJP workers are our backbone: PM Modi “BJP workers are our backbone, no decision in our party is taken without the consent of all BJP workers,” said PM Narendra Modi.





1:03 pm IST Aim to make India 3rd largest economy: PM Modi “Our aim is to make India the 3rd largest economy of the world, however, even a slightest mistake can lead to hampering India’s growth,” sai PM Narendra Modi.





1:00 pm IST 2014-19 period of fulfilling needs, 2019 onwards time to fulfil desires: PM “2014-2019 was a period where our prime responsibility to ensure that all necessities are looked after, however going forward, 2019 onwards it will be a period of fulfilling desires of the people,” said PM Narendra Modi.





12:53 pm IST India will fight, live, work and win as one: PM Modi It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian forces targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory. Modi said India will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards development. He was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through what the party said was the “world’s largest video conference”.





12:50 pm IST We must be grateful to those who protect the nation: PM Modi “We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development,” said PM Narendra Modi.





12:44 pm IST Must ensure nothing is done to dent morale of forces: PM Modi PM Narendra Modi says necessary to ensure nothing is done to dent morale of security forces.





12:40 pm IST Pakistan trying to divide us, need to be alert like soldiers: PM Modi Pakistan is trying to divide us, the citizens need to be alert like soldiers, said PM Modi. “The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, their motive is to stop our growth. Today, all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs,” he added.





12:25 pm IST Opposition red-flags timing Several opposition parties, including the Congress, BSP and AAP, have criticised the Prime Minister for going ahead with the “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot” programme amid the border tension with Pakistan



