Priyanka Gandhi has support of an army of pink

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to shore up the Congress’ fate in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha election this summer.

And, as she begins her visit to the state for the first time as Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP she has the support of an army of hundreds of Congress workers. Dressed in pink, the Priyanka Sena is all set to even lay their lives for the cause of the country.

“Desh ke samman mein, Priyanka ji maidan mein, Maan bhi denge, samman bhi denge, waqt padega toh jaan bhi denge (To honour the country, with Priyanka Gandhi in the field, we’ll give our respect and if needed, we’ll lay down our lives as well),” says the slogan on their t-shirts, which has her photo as well.

“With the Priyanka Sena at the Nehru Bhawan, Luckhnow. It’s almost like a celebration here (sic),” tweeted Sushmita Dev, the president of the party’s women’s wing, ahead of the much-awaited visit.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin her visit to the state by a roadshow through the streets of state capital Lucknow. She will be accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party general secretary for western UP.

“I am coming tomorrow to Lucknow to meet all of you. I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders,” Priyanka Gandhi said in the audio message on Congress’ Shakti App and phone calls to voters.

“My young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard. Come, let’s build a new future, new politics with me. Thank you,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia will be in Uttar Pradesh for the next three days holding meetings with office bearers and party leaders and workers from the eastern part of the state and chalking out a strategy for the upcoming general election.

Considered as a game-changer in the state, her plunge into active politics from eastern UP is likely to pose fresh challenges to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that had won 71 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh – 73 with an ally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi is in the same region and so is UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, Gorakhpur.

