Enthusiasm runs high at UPCC headquarters ahead of Priyanka’s visit

A street food vendor outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow says he has not seen such enthusiasm among the party workers here before.

“They are working day and night to decorate the party office and the street,” says Shiv Kumar Gupta, the vendor, on the eve of newly appointed party general secretary in-charge of east UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s arrival in Lucknow.

Priyanka, accompanied by her brother, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and her counterpart for western UP Jyotiraditya Scindiya, will reach the party office here by Monday noon.

Hoardings have come up in various parts of Lucknow to welcome general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for her visit. (Deepak Gupta /HT)

Nehru Bhavan, the party headquarters at 10 Mall Avenue, has been decked up for the occasion. There are hoardings carrying pictures of Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party leaders. But it is Priyanka’s image that dominates the banners.

Ramashankar Tiwari, a party worker from eastern UP, says, “Priyanka’s entry in politics has enthused the cadre. Party workers see Indira in her.” Tiwari has been camping here for the last two days.

Youth Congress and National Student Union of India (NSUI) activists have taken up the work of decorating the party office and Rajiv Chowk, where a bust of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is installed, with party flags, posters, hoardings and standees.

Some of the hoardings also have pictures of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi.

Shankar Gupta, who has been running a litti chokha stall outside the Congress office for the last five-six years says, “The flurry of political activity at the Congress office has proven beneficial for us. From 9am to 11pm, we are busy attending customers.”

Many in the party office were seen handing over their visiting cards to the local leaders.

“All can’t meet top leaders, so they want to build links with local leaders. Anticipating a rejig in the state, districts units, workers have aspirations and this is sign of enthusiasm,” a party leader says.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 22:59 IST