My Nation My Vote: Pune’s sports infra needs improvement, says Nitten Kirrtane, senior Indian tennis player

Have you voted in the past election?

I have voted in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

The issues which mattered to me in previous Lok Sabhas election were about having a clean and safe city. Important issues for me were garbage free city, clean rivers and environment improvement.

What issues matter to you today?

Improvement in sports infrastructure in the city is must for me. Lack of open space for children to play is second most important concerns for me.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:32 IST