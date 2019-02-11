Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be making her first visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday after having been appointed as the Congress general secretary in-charge for eastern UP last month.Priyanka Gandhi will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party general secretary for western UP when they visit Lucknow.

Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party’s state headquarter.

The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Follow LIVE updates here:

10:37 am IST UP minister terms Priyanka’s roadshow as ‘chor show’ “They’re calling this road show but BJP sees this as ‘Chor machaye shor’. Gandhi-Vardra family is out on bail. They can’t hold road show but a ‘Chor show’. Peopleof UP,especially Lucknow,will come to see corrupt faces of those who looted Rs 12 Lakh Cr of this nation,” said UP minister SN Singh.





10:04 am IST Banners portraying Priyanka Gandhi as goddess Durga crops up in Lucknow Banner portraying Priyanka Gandhi as goddess Durga cropped up in Lucknow ahead of Congress General Secretary for UP East, UP West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city today. Banner seen in Lucknow ahead of Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/i7Fojhb49m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019



