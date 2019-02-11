Posters depicting Priyanka Gandhi as Goddess Durga surface in Lucknow ahead of roadshow

Ahead of eastern UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit today, posters portraying her as Goddess Durga have emerged in some parts of Lucknow. In the poster, Priyanka can be seen sitting atop a tiger in an apparent portrayal of Goddess Durga in her most iconic avatar.

A Hindi slogan accompanying the picture reads, “Sister Priyanka Gandhi is the form of Mother Durga”.

The Congress workers have also decked up key roundabouts on the route of the road show with party flags.

Similarly, party state office is also decorated with flowers and flags, with a number of posters dotting both sides of the lane leading to headquarter. Priyanka, UP west general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and party president Rahul Gandhi’s will be visiting the city today.

Ahead of her maiden visit as general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka had said: “I am coming to Lucknowtomorrow and I wish that together we will begin a new politics and you be a part of it. Youth, women and marginalised, everyone’s voices will be heard. Let’s establish a new future and politics.”

Priyanka and Scindia would stay till February 14, while Rahul is expected to return today.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 12:22 IST