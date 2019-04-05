Residents of a posh Ranchi colony vow to vote for NOTA, ask parties not to seek votes

Residents of a Ranchi’s posh colony put up banner vowing to press NOTA (None Of The Above) button during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in a bid to register their protest against elected representatives, who allegedly ignored the civic issues of the colony.

The banner reads: ‘Waste of tax payers money, no cleanliness, no electricity, no water, no vote. We vote for NOTA.’ The banner was put up at an entry gate of the colony-Peppe Compound- having about 500 families.

“We respect the electoral process. So, we have decided not to boycott the polling. But, we will not vote for any candidate or party but our vote will go to NOTA,” said Anjali Jain, president of Peppe Compound Welfare Society (PCWS).

Ranchi parliamentary constituency will go to vote on May 6. The nomination process for the constituency will begin from April 10. Thereafter, election campaign of different political parties would take off.

PCWS members, however, suggested the political parties to stay away from the colony for seeking votes only. They said voting for any political party or candidate was of no use, as problems of the colony have not been solved for years.

“We submitted written complaints about the problems faced by the residents to chief executive officer of Ranchi Municipal Corporation, superintendent of police and Jharkhand chief minister. But, nothing has happened,” Jain said, adding, we might think of voting only when any political party or candidate would give us written assurance to resolve the issues.

The society raised 13 major problems faced by the resident of the colony, which include poor garbage management, unsystematic parking system causing jams, absence of number of houses and roads, inadequate street lights, uncovered drains, irregular water and electricity supply.

A resident of Peppe Compound, Tajender Singh, who is also president of All India Sikh Students Federation, said, “We give all kinds of municipal taxes. But, we get nothing in the name of civic facilities except the street lights. Residents here had contributed money to build a road 30 years ago. Garbage management and irregular power supply is the major problem of the colony.”

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Of the total 10.49 lakh votes polled, altogether 6,900 voters had pressed NOTA buttons in Ranchi parliamentary constituency. The constituency, which comprises six assembly segments-Kanke, Hatia, Khijri, Ranchi, Silli and Ichagarh, had witnessed 63.75% overall poll percentage. However, Ranchi assembly segment had recorded the lowest 53.38% polling.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “A delegation will soon visit the colony to understand their problem to sort them out as soon as possible. We will request them to vote, as the opportunity comes after five years.”

Congress spokesperson Kishor Nath Shahdeo said, “The Congress candidate for Ranchi Lok Sabha seat Subodh Kant Sahay will visit the colony soon to listen to their grievances. The residents would also be requested to use their votes properly to make Indian democracy stronger.”

However, spokespersons of both parties maintained silence over written assurance sought by the residents.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:28 IST