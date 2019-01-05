Sabarimala temple row LIVE updates: Eight women entered shrine since Supreme Court verdict, say Kerala police

Violence continues in Kerala three days after two women managed to enter Sabarimala temple late at night with heavy police protection. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi,an umbrella organisation of various right-wing outfits, had given a strike call on Friday, which was supported by the BJP and RSS.

Massive violence followed as right-wing activists tried to impose the strike. Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police in many places, and with CPI(M) activists in other places. Police have arrested 1,800 people in connection with the violence.

Follow live updates here:

9:40 am IST Police crackdown after violence in Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts 33 people have been taken into preventive detention in connection with the violence in Kannur district last night. 76 cases have been registered in connection with attacks in Pathanamthitta district where 25 people have been remanded and 204 taken into preventive detention; 110 people have been arrested: Kerala DGP Loknath Behera, reports ANI.





9:18 am IST 99 buses damaged during Thursday’s shutdown Kerala State Road Transport Corporation managing director Tomin Thachankery said at least 99 buses were damaged during Thursday’s shutdown. Employees of KSRTC later staged a rally with the damaged buses.





9:12 am IST 8 women entered Sabarimala since SC verdict: Kerala police Kerala police say eight women entered Sabarimala temple since the Supreme Court verdict of September 28. But the Sabarimala Karma Samithi rejects the claim, saying it is a ploy to give a wrong picture to invite more women to the temple. It reiterated that Sri Lankan woman Sasikala’s entry in the temple was farce.





8:42 am IST Operation Broken Window Police on Thursday began a clampdown operation, named ‘Broken Window’, following the shutdown call by Sabarimala Karma Samithi and subsequent clashes. Prohibitory orders were imposed in three municipal towns — Palakkad and Nedumangad in south Kerala, and Mancheawaram in north Kerala.





8:32 am IST Explanation sought from tantri for ‘purification ritual’ The Travancore Devasom Board, which runs the hilltop shrine, has sought an explanation from the tantri (supreme priest), Rajeevaru Kandarau, for performing a purification ritual on Wednesday after the two women managed to enter and pray at the temple.





8:28 am IST Bombs hurled at will Bombs were hurled at the house of Malabar Devasom Board member Sasikumar in Perambra in Kozhikode district in the early hours of Friday, which the CPI(M) blamed on RSS. At least 50 houses of CPI(M) and BJP workers were attacked on Thursday night. In Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, 40 houses were attacked.





8:24 am IST PM Modi’s rally in Kerala postponed The BJP had earlier postponed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. “The PM’s visit to Pathanmathitta on January 6 was postponed due to some other engagements. Though it has nothing to do with the current situation, we don’t want to aggravate the situation further,” said a BJP leader. This was to be Modi’s first political rally in south India this year.





8:14 am IST Kannur district administration calls for peace meet Prohibitory orders clamped in many areas as tension mounts. A worried Kannur district administration calls for peace meeting to contain the violence.





8:12 am IST CPI(M) blames RSS for violence “Sangh Parivar out to vitiate peace in the state,” says CPI(M) MLA AN Shameer whose house was attacked.





8:10 am IST Situation in Kannur tense Most fresh attacks took place late on Friday night or early Saturday morning. The situation in Kannur is quite tense, notorious for retaliatory political killings.





8:08 am IST RSS office set on fire in Kannur An RSS office was set on fire in Kannur. More police have been deployed in the trouble-torn district. Intelligence agencies have warned of more trouble.





8:04 am IST CPI(M) worker’s house attacked in Kozhikode district Bomb blast reported in Perambra in Kozhikode district. A CPI(M) worker’s house was attacked. Authorities express concern over sporadic incidents of violence.





7:58 am IST BJP MP V Muralidharan’s house bombed Bombs were thrown at the house of BJP Rajya Sabha MP V Muralidharan in Thalassery. Police have taken 18 people into preventive custody in Kannur, notorious for red-saffron clashed that have claimed more than 300 lives in the last three decades.



