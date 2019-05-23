Today in New Delhi, India
Telangana CM’s daughter Kavitha loses Nizamabad LS seat

Dharmapuri Arvind of BJP defeated Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by over 66,000 votes.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 19:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
Telangana,CM,Kavitha
Arvind is the son of rebel TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas. Kavitha was elected from Nizamabad in 2014.(HT Photo)

In a huge shock to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his daughter K. Kavitha was defeated in the election in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Arvind is the son of rebel TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas. Kavitha was elected from Nizamabad in 2014.

The constituency had attracted nationwide attention for having the highest number of candidates. A total of 185 candidates were in the fray including 178 farmers, who filed nominations to highlight their demands for remunerative prices for their produce.

The Election Commission had used a record number of Electronic Voting Machines to conduct the election in Nizamabad. It deployed 16 ballot units of M3 version in each polling station to facilitate polling.

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:40 IST

