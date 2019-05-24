‘TMC has no ethical right to be in power’: Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy, who was the convenor of the BJP’s Lok Sabha election management for West Bengal, was at the centre of celebrations at the party headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday. Edited excerpts:

What is your reaction to the party’s results in Bengal?

Bengal polls were conducted on one main question — whether democracy will exist or not. People have given their verdict in favour of democracy.

What is the key to the BJP’s success?

We had to ensure that the people get to vote. We only focussed on giving people back their right to vote. They (TMC) tried to rig the polls...the election had turned into a battle between the people and the TMC.

What is the future of the state government?

People have overwhelmingly voted against the TMC, seeking an end to the trampling of democracy. The results give the TMC no ethical right to be in power.

Is there any possibility of the assembly elections being held before schedule?

Today is not the right day to comment on this.

Any message for TMC?

Not today.

First Published: May 24, 2019 04:06 IST