TRS backs BJP on EVMs, says nothing wrong with the machines

Many major opposition parties in the country have started demanding that the Election Commission should dispense with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) because of their alleged vulnerability to hacking, but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday came in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in rubbishing their apprehensions.

“We have no problems with the EVMs. We have attended the meetings convened by the Election Commission and are absolutely satisfied with its explanation on the functioning of the machines,” TRS MP from Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar said.

Following allegations levelled by self-styled cyber expert Syed Shuja at a press conference in London on Monday that the BJP had come to power at the Centre in 2014 due to large scale tampering of EVMs, the opposition parties have demanded that the EC should take a re-look into the machines’ vulnerability. The EC, which said the EVMs were “foolproof”, today filed a police case in the issue.

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also raised allegations of EVM tampering. “EVM is turning out to be a big threat to democracy. It is worrying to know the claims made on the possibility of tampering of EVMs. EC must seek the opinion of all political parties and revert to the paper ballot system immediately,” Naidu tweeted.

Naidu, who left for New Delhi on Tuesday, is expected to have a meeting with the leaders of various opposition parties in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the EVM tampering allegations and make a representation to the EC.

However, the TRS opposed Naidu’s demand. “We strongly oppose the demand for the revival of ballot voting system. We prefer EVMs to ballot papers,” Vinod said.

Stating that the TRS was completely satisfied with the performance of EVMs in the recent assembly elections in Telangana, the TRS MP said some people who were thoroughly disappointed with the defeat in the elections were criticising the EVMs. “We don’t want to join the issue. This is our party’s stand,” he said.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:06 IST