EVMs fine, poll losers find problems, says TRS on tampering row

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday dismissed fears of tampering in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying those who had lost polls had issues with the ballot machines.

“We have no problems with the EVMs. We have attended the meetings convened by the Election Commission and are absolutely satisfied with its explanation on the functioning of the machines,” TRS MP from Karimnagar, B Vinod Kumar said.

Stating that the TRS was completely satisfied with the performance of EVMs in the recent assembly elections in Telangana, the MP said some people who were thoroughly disappointed with the defeat in the elections were criticising the EVMs.

Following an allegation levelled by a self-styled cyber-expert Syed Shuja at a press conference in London on Monday that the BJP had come to power at the Centre in 2014 due to large-scale tampering of EVMs, opposition parties demanded that the election commission (EC) should take a relook into the vulnerability of the EVMs.

The EC and the government have rejected the allegations, saying it was foolproof. The poll panel has filed a complaint into the allegations.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu raised a hue and cry over the EVM tampering allegations.

“EVM is turning out to be a big threat to democracy. It is worrying to know the claims made on the possibility of tampering of EVMs. EC must seek the opinion of all political parties and revert to the paper ballot system immediately,” he tweeted.

Naidu, who left for New Delhi on Tuesday, is expected to have a meeting with leaders of various opposition parties in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the EVM tampering allegations and make a representation to the election commission.

However, the TRS opposed Naidu’s demand. “We strongly oppose the demand for the revival of ballot voting system. We prefer EVMs to ballot papers,” Vinod said.

“We don’t want to join the issue. This is our party’s stand,” he stated.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:02 IST