10 dead, five injured in road mishap in UP’s Pratapgarh

Nine women and a child were killed and five others injured when a three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck at Jagatpur crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Friday, police said.

Circle officer G D Mishra said the accident took place when a group of a dozen women, five men and a few children were on their way to Raiyya Devi temple in Sultanpur village of Raniganj in Pratapgarh.

All the victims belong to Daulatiya village of Mugra Badshahpur area in Jaunpur district.

Police have seized the truck and detained the driver.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the seriously injured.

“The victims have been admitted to the district hospital with the help of local residents. Five injured persons have been referred to Allahabad for treatment,” Mishra added.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the busy Lucknow-Varanasi highway. Police force was deployed at the site to maintain order.