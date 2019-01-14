100th birth anniv today: Son to shoot film at Kaifi Azmi’s birthplace Mijwan

Cinematographer Baba Azmi is set to make his directorial debut with ‘Me Raksam’ at his father Kaifi Azmi’s birthplace Mijwan in Azamgarh. The mahurat shot of the film will be held on January 17, four days after his father and legendary poet’s 100th birth anniversary. Azmi will be both directing and producing the film.

Baba Azmi has been cinematographer for films like Mr India, Tezab, Dil, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Pukar and Yaariyan to name a few. He has also directed a short film ‘Conesty’ which has bagged several awards.

The film stars 16-year-old Mijwan girl Aditi Sharma, who will make her film debut. ‘Dhobi Ghat’ actor and dastaango Danish Hussain and ‘Peepli Live’ fame Farrukh Jafar are playing major roles in the film. A senior actor from Bollywood will also be a part of the film but the team is still keeping the name under wrap.

“We have all actors from Uttar Pradesh. This (Me Raksam) is working title and we will decide on the name later. The entire film will be shot in Mizwan from January 17 to February 24,” informed a source close to the team.

Kaifi Azmi

Me Raksam mean ‘I want to dance’ and is said be a story of father-daughter essayed by Aditi and Danish. However, they did not disclose anything about the film but confirmed that the film is not based on Kaifi Azmi’s story or nazm. “It’s a fictional story. All we can say is that it is filmi drama,” informed the source. However, the film will be shot in and around his house.

The film’s script has been written by Mir Ali Hussain who has written lyrics for Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Dor’, including the song Yeh Honsla. ‘Me Raksam’ will have music by new composer Ripul Sharma. “The songs are being recorded and lyrics are by different people.”

The film is expected to be ready by year end as a fitting tribute to Kaifi Azmi by his son on his birth centenary year.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 15:02 IST