111 Muslims get heads shaved to fight corona in Firozabad

lucknow

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:12 IST

After 70 cops at Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra got their heads shaved to express their commitment in the fight against coronavirus a few days ago, 111 Muslims, mostly youths, in a locality in Firozabad district also did so on Friday with the same motive.

“We are united in our support to efforts made by PM Narendra Modi to fight Covid-19. We also pray that all this gets over paving way for lifting of the lockdown,” said one Mohd Mukarram, who was among those who had their heads shaved in Mohalla Nala under Dakshin police station where they gathered and shaved one another’s heads while shouting ‘go corona go’ slogan.

“We are also offering prayers so that our country gets free of the deadly virus. The lockdown has hit the source of living of many people. Glass factories in our city provide jobs to thousands but all has come to a halt because of coronavirus outbreak,” he added.