12 students barred entry on BHU campus, posters put up in varsity

Posters carrying photographs of 12 students and barring entry to them on the BHU campus have been put up at various locations on the university campus.

These students were recently suspended for their alleged role in a clash between two groups of students living in hostels Birla A and C, after a heated argument during the annual BHU fest, ‘Spandan’. The BHU administration said that they were suspended on February 26. Their entry to the campus has been banned effective from February 26.

While 10 students are from the Faculty of Arts, one each is from the faculty of commerce and the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV).

Chief Proctor Royana Singh said that the district administration has put up the posters of these students at different locations of the university so that the students may identify them in case they are seen on the campus. She said that if any of the students are found on the campus, information must be provided either to the BHU administration or to the police.

Students include Prashant Kumar Yadav (MA Geography), Darshit Pandey (BA-AIHC), Rishabh Singh (BA-AIHC), Shivam Dwivedi (MA-Philosophy), Vishwajeet Singh (BA-Hindi), Kumar Mangalam Singh (MPEd), Brijesh Kumar Yadav (MA-Hindi), Abhijeet Mishra (BA-Hindi), Sameer Singh (BA-AIHC), Dheeraj Singh (UG Diploma in Russian). All are from the faculty of arts

A student each from faculty of Commerce is Saurabh Kumar Singh (B Com) and other from the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV), Vinay Kumar Dwivedi (Shastri honours).

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 12:44 IST