15-yr-old girl killed for resisting molestation bid, hung from tree in UP’s Mainpuri

Four men allegedly thrashed a 15-year-old girl to death and hung her body from a tree after she resisted their molestation attempt in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, police said. The girl’s brother was also assaulted when he rushed to rescue her.

“The girl was returning from school along with her two friends after attending a programme organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti ,’’ said Mainpuri additional police superintendent O P Singh said.

He said the girl was hung using her dupatta. “The villagers gathered at the spot and the police were informed. Three of the accused, Shivam, Mangal and Vikas, from a nearby village, were arrested.”

He said the brother has identified the fourth accused as Ramveer.

“Investigation is being carried to work out exact details of the case,’’ said Mainpuri police superintendent Ajay Shankar Rai.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 23:38 IST