170 cops kept in reserve, 5 quarantine centres set up

Amidst fear of police personnel getting exposed to coronavirus, over 170 cops have been kept in reserve.

lucknow Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:30 IST
Police deployed in containment zones had been given masks, head covers, gloves and hand sanitizers to keep themselves safe.
Police deployed in containment zones had been given masks, head covers, gloves and hand sanitizers to keep themselves safe.(Dheeraj Dhawan/ HT Photo)
         

Amidst fear of police personnel getting exposed to coronavirus, over 170 cops have been kept in reserve.

“They will be roped in if any personnel get infected with Covid-19 while performing duty in containment areas and localities,” said police officials.

A force of around 150 cops who are deployed with medical teams for collection of samples from these areas have been equipped with personal protection equipments (PPE) kits while those deployed in containment zones had been given masks, head covers, gloves and hand sanitizers to keep themselves safe.

Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), law and order, Naveen Arora said arrangements were being made to ensure safety of police personnel performing duties in containment areas, standing on roads and crossings and those working with medical teams.

“We are making all necessary arrangements for police personnel to keep them safe. Those deployed in and around containment zones have been given masks, head covers, gloves and hand sanitizers while all other performing duties at crossings and roads have been given masks. We are providing food and water available to them to keep their immunity maintained,” he stated.

As many as 170 police personnel had been kept in reserve and asked to remain in quarantine so that they do not get infected to virus. He said these reserve cops will be replaced with personnel who get exposed to the virus.

In addition, five quarantine centres had been made for police personnel where they could stay if required to keep them in isolation.

He said at least 250 PPE kits had also been kept in reserve. Besides, around 150 personnel equipped with PPE kits are already deployed with medical teams as people often resist while samples collection and taking away coronavirus suspects to hospitals, he added.

Arora said the installation of CCTVs are been done in containment zones so that police could keep vigil in the area without coming in physical contact with locals. He said drones are also used for this purpose.

“All efforts are being taken to minimise risk of police personnel getting exposed to the virus,” he said.

